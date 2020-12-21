More Goodwill continues to flow from Wever | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) – More goodwill continues to flow in targeted districts as Christopher Wever joined forces with The Sant Nirankari Mission, to put a smile on people’s faces by delivering bags of groceries to their doorsteps on Sunday.

With the organization’s mission being to become a synonym of Oneness, love, peace, tolerance, selfless service, and compassion, Wever said all their general principles aligned with his core values and for that reason he decided to join forces with the Nirankari Mission to help fill empty bowls this Christmas.

“With the positive cases of COVID-19 continuously increasing and unemployment also on the rise many families are finding themselves in trying financial situations, therefore I will continue to do all we can and to be our brother’s keeper,” Wever stated.

“Many people have expressed worries about the tough choices they are forced to make between buying food, paying their utility bills, rent, or transportation. Therefore, I believe there is no contribution or effort that is too small, because every small gesture adds up and can make a real difference in someone’s life.”

Through this partnership, over forty bags of non-perishable food items were delivered to families in some of the most vulnerable areas within the community.