Motorworld and Republic Bank Partner to Host “Driving Forward” Summer Car Sale! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Motorworld Group, comprised of Motorworld, Caribbean Auto and Audi, has partnered with Republic Bank to present the “DRIVING FORWARD SUMMER CAR SALE!” This great week of special deals and excitement will take place from Monday, July 20th to Friday, July 24th from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and climaxes on Saturday, July 25th from 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Motorworld’s showroom located at Welfare Road # 20 in Colebay.

“The Sizzling Hot Summer Sale was developed to provide major discounts with some of the lowest prices ever on some of the hottest models,” shares Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies. The Summer Sale is now being further extended to offer an unbelievable auto loan finance package in partnership with Republic Bank, with even more attractive low rates, plus FREE installments for the 1st and 2nd months, on any vehicle of your choice.

The “DRIVING FORWARD” SUMMER CAR SALE will feature:

Hot Sales on ALL New & Used Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles

Two (2) Monthly Payments Free!

Low interest rates on auto loans, unlike ever before

All vehicles are discounted during this period, along with low interest rates on car loans and affordable financing packages, for a limited time only. This allows customers to take advantage of the sales promotions on the extensive fleet of quality vehicles from Motorworld Group, with the peace of mind that the first 2 months of payments are already covered, courtesy of Motorworld and Republic Bank. Zero down payment (100% financing) is also available.

Several loan officers from Republic Bank will be onsite at Motorworld daily throughout this period to provide on-the-spot bank financing, as well as first-hand information on the wide range of products and services available at Republic Bank.

“Our vision is to be a bank for the people of St. Maarten. The recent crisis forced many of us to have a different appreciation for mobility and what owning a vehicle can do for our lives and the lives of our loved ones. Today we are partnering with Motorworld because through this initiative we can help our society ‘Drive Forward’ and fulfill personal dreams, as we rebuild our country together”, said Mr. Sterl Lyons – Managing Director, Republic Bank St. Maarten. We encourage everyone to organize their necessary documents in advance, and bring along the paperwork required in order to take advantage of the financing packages that Republic Bank will have available during this period ONLY at the “DRIVING FORWARD SUMMER SALE!”

The wide range of vehicles from Motorworld Group include several of the latest 2020 All New models from Hyundai, Volkswagen, Jeep, Ford, Isuzu, Mazda, Honda, and the super-hot and sleek Audis on sale. For those interested in commercial trucks, discounts are also available off the durable Hyundai and Isuzu models, built for business and, made to last “For Life!”

In addition, for the customers’ convenience, also included during the “DRIVING FORWARD SUMMER SALE” will be:

Complimentary Snacks & Refreshments

Onsite Entertainment

Free Giveaways & Prizes!

This promises to be a week filled with great deals and discounts to make your dream car a reality! Please log onto the website: www.motorworldsxm.com for a listing of the New & Used vehicles on sale, as well as the bank loan financing requirements.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32542:motorworld-and-republic-bank-partner-to-host-“driving-forward”-summer-car-sale&Itemid=504