Motorworld partners for 2nd Annual Islandpreneur Awards | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On June 30, 2022, organizers of Islandpreneur Live will host its second annual Islandpreneur Awards at Motorworld Showroom at 7 pm. This invite only awards ceremony will highlight those around the world who are making a significant difference for islands or on islands through their business or activities.

Motorworld is the leading car dealership on the island and has had an extraordinary impact on the community and economy of the island. Dedicated to community development and excellence, Motorworld has also seen its fair share of trials and is a symbol of resilience and progress. In 2017 shortly after the state of the art showroom was finalized, Hurricane Irma devastated the showroom. It was not only rebuilt but also has become a symbol of innovation.

“As an entrepreneurial organization, we understand the challenges that all businesses go through, especially those on Sint Maarten and within the region”, shares Managing Director, Tariq Amjad. Partnering with Islandpreneur means that we are encouraging an initiative that highlights the tremendous work done by amazing individuals. This partnership only reinforces our commitment to entrepreneurs and the community at large.”

Launched in 2021, Islandpreneur Awards recognized these individuals for their extraordinary work and the impact they have on islands. Jeff Hoffman (USA), co-founder of Priceline and former Chairman of Global Entrepreneurship Network as Global Leader of the Year for his impact on islands. Leslie Samuel(SXM/USA) son of the soil living in the US is an internationally acclaimed online business coach and youtuber who received the Pioneer of the Year award last year for his innovative ways of scaling businesses. Christy Brown(USA) received the Investor of the Year Award for her commitment in investing in women of color and in island-based businesses. Known as the Queen of Podcast, Heneka Watkis-Porter (JA) received the inaugural Islandpreneur of the Year Award for her work as a bestselling author of Podcast Power and her thriving show The Entrepreneurial You, which is a top 5 of podcasts for entrepreneurs and now has a syndicated TV show in Jamaica.

This year the Islandpreneur Awards will be hosted by Samuel himself and the keynote speaker is Haddy Folivi. Haddy is a global public relations expert based in the United Kingdom, who has helped companies and entrepreneurs amplify their profile in publications such as Forbes, BBC, Marie Claire while accelerating their growth. During the ceremony, only a few (8) entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to showcase their business and be in the room with leaders in the community.

The awardees will be announced on the night of the Islandpreneur Awards which will also be streamed live on Facebook for the wider community to enjoy. This year, a new award has been added solely for St. Maarten based innovators. Lastly,

Islandpreneur is a brand of accelerator programs, events, and projects designed to scale impact on small island developing states (SIDS) through innovation, finance, and entrepreneurship. The brainchild of Dr. Ife Badejo, president of Foundation INFOBIZZ and Founder of Produce Wealth Revolution Agency, Islandpreneur is designed to assist island-based entrepreneurs to have global impact. This is done through experiential and immersive learning, providing access to quality resources, and boosting entrepreneurial activity.

Islandpreneur Live is the signature event that brings together global leaders and experts together to provide island-based entrepreneurs and creators with strategies and tools to accelerate growth.

Launched in 2020, Islandpreneur Live has attracted co-founder of Priceline.com, Jeff Hoffman, international online business coach, Leslie Samuel, and venture capitalist turned youtuber with 3 million subscribers, Evan Carmichael. Experts from Central Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange, Microsoft, and Meta (formerly Facebook) have also shared their expertise. Islandpreneur Live 2022, scheduled for June 27 - July 1, comprises in-person masterclasses (June 27 -29), an awards ceremony, and virtual summit.

To learn more about Islandpreneur Live, go to https://www.islandpreneur.co, stay connected on the Facebook Page, https://fb.com/iamislandpreneur or WhatsApp +1-721-520-0033.