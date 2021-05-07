Motorworld Supports Hott Spurs in the 2021 Sint Maarten Football Federation Youth League | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Hott Spurs is a local football club that was established in 2010. At the moment, it comprises of 8 youth teams with boys and girls ranging from 5 – 16 years of age. The immense interest from the community in becoming a part of a football team and having a constructive activity has led to the creation of youth teams in all the age categories, including U8, U10, U12 and U15. This year, the Hott Spurs teams will be taking part in the 2021 St. Maarten Football Federation Youth League and were seeking out sponsorship for their youth teams.

As a proud supporter of the youth on the island and activities that unite them and encourage positive development, Motorworld was happy to get behind the initiative, supplying uniforms for the various youth teams. Motorworld has also provided a van to transport the boys and girls to and from their football related activities, like their practices and games.

“This sponsorship is very important for the club!”, Hott Spurs Club President, Jean Van Heyningen stated. He further expressed, “This extremely generous contribution from Motorworld will support the club’s growth and success. We have several kids that sometimes reach late to practice or games due to not having transportation, so the van provided will help with this issue tremendously. The kids are also looking forward to the new uniforms and expressed their happiness to wear them on game days!”.

On behalf of the whole Hott Spurs Club, we would like to express our gratitude to the Motorworld Group of Companies and are thankful for their support.