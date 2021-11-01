MP Arrindell express concerns with Mental Health Services | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Friday, (October 29th) Member of Parliament (MP) of the United St. Maarten (US) Party, Akeem Arrindell fired off letters to Minister of VSA, Omar Ottley and Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, according to a press release on Monday.

“In his letters to the ministers, MP Arrindell expressed his concerns with the current practices in place when handling persons challenged with mental health. The MP’s concerns surround the staff who have to deal with and handle violent patients almost on a day-to-day basis, with limited training to do so.

“In his letter to ...