MP Brison invited to present draft National Health Levy in Curacao | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Leader of the United Peoples Party (UP) Member of Parliament (MP) Rolando Brison has been invited by the Committee of Health of the Parliament of Curacao to present his draft law on a National Health Levy.

The session was originally scheduled to be on zoom, but as the MP had a personal trip scheduled in March to Curacao, he will be presenting in person in the Legislative Hall of Curacao Parliament.

"The health levy is an important way to secure tourism, secure our healthcare fund as recommended by CFT and keep the funds being paid by tourists directly in our territory. It is not without its challenges as a 2.0 version of the law is being drafted to take into account the concerns expressed by the council of advice. But I believe this is an important tool that all Dutch islands should consider, similar to how all French territories have a "solidarity tax".

The MP stressed that the levy will only be introduced in close consultation with the Princess Juliana International Airport to ensure the fees do not greatly exceed what is already being paid by every arriving tourist. "After more than a year of paying this fee, it is clear tourist do not mind the additional $15. It’s about creating a solid legal basis for this, but also ensuring that the improved system will give instant EHAS approvals."

Brison remarked regarding the CFTs meeting with parliament in which they expressed support for the initiative, providing it can be done in a legally and technically sound manner. "CFT has stressed for years the need to diversify the income of SZV, and have advised all 3 countries the same. It’s no wonder all 3 countries want to adopt this law.