MP BRUG continues to champion the removal of taxes on AOV pension | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As a Member of Parliament (MP) and a candidate contesting the August 19th, elections I was elated to learn in the media that our current Minister of Finance did research on the possibility to remove taxes on the General Old Age Pension for our seniors.

On June 23rd, 2024, I submitted a set of questions to the Minister of Finance regarding the pressure the Ministry of Finance has been putting on our seniors making it difficult for our seniors to maintain a decent standard of living. In my letter of June 23rd, which I am yet to receive an update from the Minister, I sought clarity on several matters including:

A breakdown as to how income of seniors is taxed.

Whether pension received from other countries are also taxed.

How much income does the government currently receives from taxes collected on senior citizens' pensions.

Whether there has been any assessment of how the current tax policies impact the financial wellbeing and quality of life of senior citizens. If so, whether these findings could be shared with Parliament.

What the total tax revenue is that is generated from AOV (General Old Age Pension) and private company pensions from senior citizens.

Whether there are any plans or discussions underway to review and potentially revise the tax policies affecting senior citizens to better contribute to their financial wellbeing.

It is my intention to request along with fellow members of parliament a presentation from the Minister on her research on ways to eliminate taxes on our General Old Age Pension. Whether or not I am re-elected, I will continue to advocate and work tirelessly for the people of Sint Maarten, ensuring that our seniors receive the support they deserve, beyond mere election-time promises.

Our seniors have contributed significantly to society and deserve to spend their golden years in comfort and dignity, free from financial stress. For some this is just a political issue. For me it is a matter of respect and care for those who have laid the groundwork for our community's progress.

Our seniors deserve more than just political rhetoric and false promises around election time.