MP Brug resubmits draft Risk Allowance law proposal for Frontline Workers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) for the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM), Richinel Brug, resubmits Risk-Allowance law proposal to the Minister of General Affairs.

As a candidate contesting the January 11th elections MP Brug presented three draft law proposals. The proposals were booked in last year at the Government Administration Building. These law proposals focused predominantly on the alleviation of poverty through the execution of a mandatory school meal program, raising the income of frontline workers and changing the public image of these humble yet rewarding professions.

Brug officially (re)submitted the Risk allowance law proposal to the Minister of General Affairs through the Chairlady of Parliament on Friday July 12th, 2024.

“As indicated last week on the floor of Parliament, I have seen firsthand what my fellow law enforcement colleagues have had to go through. Unless one is in the shoes of these officers and their families, one cannot imagine what they have had to go through the past fourteen years. As a VKS officer (currently on leave), I have been able to see a glimpse of what my fellow brothers and sisters experience daily. To date they are still awaiting their decrees and their retroactive pay. Some officers who have received their decrees, have submitted an official appeal without even receiving an acknowledgement of receipt.”

“The Risk-allowance law proposal would not only bolster the benefits of our current civil servants who are considered Frontline Workers, it would also add additional value to the profession itself. This initiative would not only be applicable to personnel in the Justice chain, but also to the hardworking men and women at the Fire Department, the Ambulance department, our civil servants who are nurses, our security guards, and any other civil servant whose function adds additional risk to their life or their ability to continue to provide for their families.”

In closing, Brug expressed his gratitude to the dedicated men and women who prioritize their country over themselves every day. He commended their commitment to serving their community, stating that they embody the motto of "country above self" in both belief and action.