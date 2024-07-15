MP Brug seeks clarity on the payment to civil servants and teachers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The issue of outstanding indexation and vacation allowance owed to civil servants and subsidized school teachers in Sint Maarten is one that has caused much uncertainty and frustration. URSM Member of Parliament (MP) Richinel Brug, in seeking clarity on this matter from the Ministers of Education, Finance, and General Affairs, highlights the need for transparency and timely payment to teachers and civil servants.

MP Brug in a recent letter to the Ministers sought clarity as to the status of the 1% indexation and the 1% vacation allowance owed to subsidized school teachers, and the outstanding 2% indexation owed to civil servants. MP Brug considers it unfortunate that there has been so much uncertainty on this matter.

“It is disheartening to see that there has been so much confusion surrounding these payments, with various reasons being given for the delay. All teachers and civil servants have been asking for is a clear answer as to when their monies will be paid and if not, what is the reason for this delay. There have been so many (formal and informal) statements made from legislation not being formalized, to monies not being budgeted for, to subsidized teachers not being consider legally similar to public school teachers, etc.”

MP Brug continued: “The previous government's decision to pay out civil servants and public school teachers a 1% indexation prior to elections, while leaving out subsidized school teachers, raises questions about the motives behind such actions.” MP Brug calls on the current Minister of Finance to shed light on these tactics.

In a recent statement the Minister of Education mentioned that the outstanding payments to subsidized school teachers will be made, once a budget amendment is approved.

“I was delighted to read this statement as it debunks all rumors related to none-payment due to the fact that subsidized school teachers are not considered having the same rights as public school teachers. There are several articles in the different education legislations that make this clear. One very specific article that speaks of this similarity in legal position is article 112a subsections b & c of the LMA, the legislation that regulates right of civil servants.”

“However, the lingering question remains - when will these teachers and civil servants receive their rightful payments? When will the budget be amended? Will it be before the start of the school year, as extra cash for vacation expenses, or after a new government is installed? I hope these concerns raised are addressed promptly by the relevant authorities.”

In a closing statement MP Brug hopes that clarity is provided. “As the school year approaches and the peak of the hurricane season looms, it is crucial that these payments are made without further delay. Teachers and civil servants deserve clarity and prompt action on this matter to alleviate the uncertainty and financial strain they are facing.”