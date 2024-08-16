MP Brug supports the call of the Integrity Chamber for pre-screening of ministers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement Member of Parliament Richinel Brug supports the call of the Integrity Chamber for a pre-screening process of ministers, Brug said in a press statement on Friday.

In a recent article the Integrity Chamber shared that the Chamber has submitted an advice to the Government and Parliament of Sint Maarten on the screening of ministers. This advice outlines a need for more transparency regarding the process and more awareness regarding the requirements for the ministerial role.

In their report the Chamber proposes three screening phases: 1) the pre-screening ‘recruitment’ phase, 2) the screening phase and 3) the post-screening ‘monitoring’ phase.

“I believe the call for a pre-screening process of ministers by the Integrity Chamber is an important step towards ensuring transparency and integrity within the Government of Sint Maarten. By identifying candidates for ministerial positions before they are added to the list, political parties can proactively address any potential issues that may arise during the screening process, ultimately streamlining the process and ensuring the appointment of qualified and “integer” individuals. It is for this reason that I have submitted a clean police record and my personal and business tax overviews to the board of the URSM prior to being elected,”

MP Brug concluded: “In a time where integrity and character are more important than ever, it is crucial to have individuals who uphold these values in positions of power. By implementing a pre-screening process, the actual screening process can be expedited, ensuring that only the most qualified and trustworthy individuals take on the responsibilities of being a minister.”