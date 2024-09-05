MP Brug urges Government to prioritize mental health | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As we pause to reflect on the anniversaries of Hurricanes Luis and Irma, I ask you to not only remember the catastrophic damage to our beautiful island, Sint Maarten, but to also focus on the mental health of our people, Member of Parliament (MP) Richinel Brug said on Thursday.

“Sint Maarten has experienced some of the most catastrophic hurricanes, and yes, we are known for being resilient. However, it’s important to recognize the toll these disasters have taken on our community.

“In the past seven years, we have experienced not just the destructive force of hurricane like Irma, but also the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These events have not only damaged our homes and infrastructure but also our mental health. Our parents, ourselves, and our children have endured a great deal of stress and trauma.

“While it is often said that we are a resilient people, resilience does not mean that we are unaffected. Our society's mental health is suffering. We notice this in our heightened levels of anxiety and stress, in people exploding over minor issues, and in the rising cases of violence and mental health problems. Tragically, we have also seen an increase in suicide cases.

“I believe it is high time for us, as a community and as a Government, to prioritize mental health. It is crucial to provide support for everyone, especially our frontline workers who are often the first to deal with the aftermath of disasters, our teachers who shape the minds of our future, and our children and our seniors who are the most vulnerable.

“Mental health should not be a topic of shame or fear. Just as we rebuild our physical infrastructure after a hurricane, we must also rebuild our emotional and psychological well-being. By providing adequate mental health services, creating awareness, and encouraging open conversations, we can foster a healthier and happier society.

“Acknowledging and addressing the mental health needs of our people is not just a responsibility but a necessity. Let us take this opportunity to come together and support each other, ensuring that our community remains not only resilient but also mentally strong and compassionate,” MP Brug said on Thursday.