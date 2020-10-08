MP Buncamper questions the whereabout of the Time Share Ordinance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – A report in the daily media of a verdict from the Supreme Court that referred to the Time Share Ordinance of St. Maarten has prompted United St. Maarten Party (USP) Member of Parliament (MP) and faction leader, Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper to question the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), the honorable Ludmila de Weever on the exact whereabouts of the ordinance.

In his letter to the Minister, MP Buncamper stated that “to this day there is no clear indication where the law is and when it will pass. Research has shown that the law was passed in parliament in February 2017 and was forwarded to the governor for ratification.”

The MP further stated that due some technical terms between the Dutch and English languages that did not correspond with each other, the law was sent back to government.

The MP fired off a number of questions to the Minister, asking “what is the present status of the law and where exactly is it?” The MP also questioned if the necessary changes have been made to the ordinance as was indicated by for Minister Melissa Doncher-Arrindell in late 2017 to early 2018.

“Is it the intention of the present government to still finalize the law and send it for ratification once the corrections are made?”, MP Buncamper queried in his letter to the minister, while he enquired about the intended timeline to have the law put on the books.