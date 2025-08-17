MP Christopher Wever marks fifth year of annual back-to-school initiative | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Wever has once again demonstrated his long-standing commitment to the children of St. Maarten with the successful completion of his 5th Annual Back-to-School Initiative, distributing over 50 school bags filled with essential supplies for students in need.



Wever first launched this initiative as a private citizen, driven by a deep belief that every child deserves to start the school year prepared and confident, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances. Now in its fifth year, the effort has grown into a dependable community event, bridging the gap for children and parents who might otherwise struggle to provide the necessary tools for learning.



“This is more than just giving out school supplies,” Wever said. “It’s about showing our children that their education matters, that the community supports them, and that they have every reason to aim high.”



The MP also emphasized the invaluable role of the business community, which has supported the initiative year after year. This year’s success was made possible thanks to Arts from the Heart, Mr. Kumar Rawtani, Sentinel Consultancy, Mr. George Pelgrim, and Intermar, whose contributions helped ensure that dozens of students will walk into their classrooms fully equipped for the year ahead.



“Over the last five years, I am happy to see more individuals also contributing to the community when it comes to back-to-school drives,” Wever added. “I’m looking forward to ensuring this remains an annual initiative that people can depend on.”



The MP also shared a back-to-school message:



“As we step into a new school year, I want to share a message for our entire education community. To our students, I ask you to be committed, give your best every single day and take pride in your growth. To our parents, please remain attentive to your children’s needs, listen to them, and encourage them to persevere. To our school management and teachers, I ask for patience and understanding, and for open lines of communication with parents and students alike.



I especially want to recognize and laud the efforts of our teachers, who dedicate their time, energy, and heart to educating our children. You are shaping the future of St. Maarten every day, often going above and beyond what is expected, and for that, I thank you sincerely.



Education is not the responsibility of one group; it is the shared duty of our entire community. If we work together, parents, educators, students, and the broader community, we can ensure that every young person in St. Maarten has the foundation they need to succeed. Let’s make this school year one of teamwork, respect, and progress.”