MP Dimar Labega Inspires Incoming Students at USM Orientation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The University of St. Martin (USM) successfully hosted its New Student Orientation on Friday, welcoming incoming students and preparing them for the Spring 2026 Semester, which officially begins on Monday, January 12.

The orientation provided students with an opportunity to learn more about academic life at USM, familiarize themselves with campus services, and get the practical tools to help them transition confidently into the semester ahead. Through informative sessions and interactive discussions, students were introduced to key departments, support systems, and expectations for success.

A highlight of the orientation was an inspiring motivational session led by Member of Parliament Dimar Labega, who shared powerful insights on personal growth, discipline, and purpose.

MP Labega took time to engage directly with the students, listening to their individual goals and academic plans while encouraging them to remain focused, consistent, and committed to their reasons for pursuing higher education. He emphasized the importance of showing up, building strong networks, and surrounding themselves with like-minded individuals who support growth and success.

Students actively participated in a lively question-and-answer session, sparking meaningful dialogue about their academic journeys and the steps needed to achieve their ambitions. The exchange left students feeling encouraged, empowered, and more confident as they begin this important chapter of their lives.

In addition to the informational sessions, students also took part in team-building activities designed to break the ice, foster connections, and strengthen peer relationships. These activities contributed to a positive and engaging atmosphere, helping students feel welcomed and connected to the USM community.

USM extends sincere thanks to MP Dimar Labega, as well as the many partners from government and the private sector, who continue to support USM students by sharing guidance, experience, and encouragement. The University remains committed to ensuring that students receive not only academic instruction, but also meaningful mentorship and real-world connections that enhance their educational experience.

At USM, students are at the center of everything we do. By connecting learning with lived experience and community support, the University continues to set the stage for student success both inside and beyond the classroom.

Applications are now open for the Summer and Fall semesters. Prospective students are encouraged to explore USM’s associate, bachelor, and non-degree programs and take the next step toward achieving their academic and professional goals. For more information or to apply, visit www.usm.sx or contact the Admissions Office +1 721 542 5171.