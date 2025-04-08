MP Doran Calls for Posthumous Appointment as Official CEO of NV GEBE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With a heart full of respect and sorrow, Member of Parliament Egbert J. Doran has formally submitted a request to the Honorable Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, on April 1st, 2025, urging them to consider granting the late Mr. Troy Washington the posthumous title of Official CEO/Manager of NV GEBE.

Mr. Washington, who served as the Temporary Manager of NV GEBE, tragically passed away while still actively leading the company and during the process of formalizing his appointment as permanent CEO. MP Doran described his leadership as steadfast, humble, and deeply rooted in service to the people of Sint Maarten.

“Troy Washington stepped into the role not for accolades or applause, but because he cared deeply for his country,” MP Doran stated. “He worked under immense pressure and never wavered in his commitment to restoring confidence in GEBE. It is only fitting that we honor his legacy with the very title he was in the process of earning.”

In his letter to the Prime Minister, MP Doran also requested that the Government explore the legal possibility of the posthumous appointment to ensure that any benefits or entitlements due to Mr. Washington in his permanent role could still be considered for his grieving family.

“This is not about titles,” Doran said. “It’s about dignity, about acknowledging a man who gave his all even when it wasn’t easy and especially when it wasn’t popular.”

Former Member of Parliament and close friend Cloyd Marlin has also voiced his full support for this recognition. In a heartfelt tribute, Marlin reflected on Washington’s commitment to his role and the deep impact he made.

“Troy once told me, ‘I just hope one day they recognize how hard I worked.’ Well, today I say to you, Troy—yes, we recognize you. We see your sacrifice, your strength, and your steady leadership. You were appreciated, and you will never be forgotten,” said Marlin.

MP Doran concluded by saying, “Let this be more than a symbolic gesture. Let it serve as a national reminder that those who serve with heart, even in silence, are seen, are valued, and are remembered. May Troy Washington’s name be etched not just in documents but in the memory of a grateful people.”

May his legacy continue to inspire all who serve this country with integrity and love.