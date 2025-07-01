MP Doran Emancipation Day 2025 Message | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Egbert Doran released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, his national Emancipation Day message: “My people, today we pause to honor the strength of those who came before us.

“Emancipation Day is not just about the end of slavery. It is about the beginning of something powerful, which is our journey toward freedom, dignity, and pride in who we are.

“Our ancestors did not have much, but they had courage. They held on to faith when the world tried to break them. They planted seeds of resistance and we are the living proof that their legacy did not die in chains.

“We are still writing the story they started. Every time we speak up, stand tall, or support one another, we carry their fight forward. Our freedom must be protected, our history must be told, and our people must be empowered.

“So today, we do not just remember. We rise. We celebrate with joy in our hearts and purpose in our steps. Because St. Martin people, we are bold, we are proud, and we are unbreakable. One love to all.”