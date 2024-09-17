MP Doran Requests Update from Minister of VROMI on Road Works Commencement | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Egbert J. Doran, former Minister of VROMI, has called on the current Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs, to update the public on when the much-needed road repairs across Sint Maarten will finally begin. This request comes after Minister Gumbs indicated in July that road resurfacing works would start soon, but there has been little information since then regarding an actual commencement date.

“As a former Minister of VROMI, I know firsthand the challenges involved in getting road repairs done. Before leaving office, we ensured that the necessary funds were allocated, and I approved the advice for the road works to begin. However, since then, the public has not been informed of any real progress,” Doran said.

Doran acknowledged that while Minister Gumbs’ plan to improve asphalt quality and drainage systems is a positive step, the lack of communication regarding the start of the works is concerning. “I understand that things can take time, but it’s important to be transparent with the public. If there are delays, people need to know why and when they can expect to see actual progress on the roads, especially after the recent heavy rainfall.”

In conclusion, Doran emphasized that this issue goes beyond politics. “At the end of the day, this is about ensuring that the people of Sint Maarten get what they’ve been promised. I’m not here to point fingers, I just want to see the job get done. I hope Minister Gumbs can provide a clear timeline so we can finally move forward.”