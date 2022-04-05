MP Duncan Requests Public Awareness Campaign on Petitions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Tuesday 5th April 2022, Member of Parliament (MP) S. Ludmila Duncan submitted a request to the Presidium of Parliament for the launch of a public awareness campaign on the submission of petitions.

According to article 24 of the Constitution; everyone is entitled to submit written petitions to the competent authorities. Parliament must also respond to those petitions within a timely manner.

“Residents often have concerns that require greater attention; however, they may not be aware of their constitutional right to submit a letter, also known a petition, to Parliament. As Chairlady of the Committee ...