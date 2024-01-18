MP Elect Maingrette Vows to Remain Steadfast in Coalition. I Will Not be MOVED | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a decisive statement addressing the nation, Member of Parliament (MP) Elect Kevin Maingrette has emphatically declared his unwavering commitment to the coalition and the NOW party. “The country entrusted me with their votes for the NOW party, and that is where I will be staying for the duration of my term. I am focused on the job at hand,” said Kevin Maingrette.

Amidst a political climate rife with speculation and rumors, MP Elect Maingrette’s affirmation comes as a strong message of stability and dedication. “The members who may be, 'quote unquote,' the opposition should not continue their campaign to turn any members of the coalition,” he stated, emphasizing the need for unity and collaborative governance in the face of challenges.

Reflecting on the recent political instability before the last four years, Maingrette noted, “Political stability should be the desire of every citizen of Sint Maarten, and even more so from an MP Elect, regardless of the chair he occupies.” He commended the efforts of MPs from the PFP, DP, and individuals such as MP Chris Emanual, MP Ludmilla Duncan, and MP Heyliger-Martin, who, in his view, have exemplified dedication to the public good over political maneuvering, and they were responsible for our stability over the past 4 years.

Maingrette’s statement also addressed the three days of uncertainty that gripped the nation, perceived by many as a last-minute scramble for power and an unnecessary recount. “The nation wasted three days in what seemed like an attempt to gather more votes,” he remarked.

In a bold message to his fellow MPs and the nation, Maingrette declared, “I urge the current MPs – I will not be MOVED.” His words resonate against the backdrop of nearly a decade of instability that has adversely impacted the economy, hindered project execution, and burdened the populace with the cost of frequent elections. “No MP should wish this fate,” he added.

MP Elect Maingrette’s stance signals a hopeful turn for the future of Sint Maarten, highlighting a collective aspiration for stability, prosperity, and a focus on the well-being of its citizens. His dedication to serving the nation, remaining true to the mandate given by the people, and fostering a stable political environment sets a precedent for his term in office and beyond.