MP Emmanuel blasts opposition for ‘deceit and chaos,’ urges vigilance. “People have not forgotten your failures” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel today issued a scathing condemnation of opposition Members of Parliament, accusing them of desperate attempts to rewrite their dismal history and successfully throwing the country in chaos through manipulation. The MP asked the people of St. Maarten to recognize what should be familiar behavior: the members of the opposition have spent their short time in Parliament doing exactly what they did during their four years in government: deceiving, undermining, covering up, and being drunk on power.

MP Emmanuel stressed that there is urgent need for vigilance and memory in the face of political manipulation. The people of St. Maarten, he said, must not be swayed by the opposition’s desperate tactics and must hold them accountable for their past failures and present actions.

"The power and positions that they lost through the ballot seemed to have stung deeper than what any of us may have realized. Consistent efforts to undermine and throw the country into chaos, must be fueled by something and powers that we cannot see. They want us to forget who they are, they expect the people to forget their abysmal track record." MP Emmanuel said.

“Just a few months ago, the people of St. Maarten cast their votes and decisively ousted the opposition MPs who failed to campaign on their so-called achievements because they had none. Their legacy is one of incompetence, mismanagement, and betrayal. And now, just five months later, they have orchestrated the fall of the government and undermined the new administration merely three weeks into its term by lying and manipulating another MP,” Emmanuel stated.

Emmanuel urged the people of St. Maarten to set emotion aside and see the situation for what it is and who enabled the current crisis. "Even more disappointing but not shocking, is the fact that the rookie members are led by the same former Prime Minister who while trying to trick her way back into power, has an uprising in her own party. The same former Prime Minister who was dubbed untrustworthy by the Dutch and who for four years looked into cameras and lied to you week after week. She should have known better than to do this to the country but did it without blinking," Emmanuel said.

He continued: “These opposition MPs want the public to believe that they have changed in just five months. But let’s not forget who they really are. This is the same group that literally bankrupted the country, presided over the financial collapse of TelEm, caused stagnation at the airport, and oversaw massive delays at the hospital. They failed utterly at the utility company GEBE, cut your salaries and benefits, lied to you, and deceived you at every turn. They engaged in continuous infighting and tried to sabotage the current government to claw their way back to power. This was the worst government in the history of St. Maarten, a government that vindictively targeted its own people with dismissals and hostile actions," he stressed

Emmanuel highlighted the ongoing deceitful tactics of the opposition, noting that they have spent the last few weeks repeating their actions of the past four years: deceiving, undermining, and covering up their failures. Nothing the opposition has done, Emmanuel pointed out, has helped the people of St. Maarten.

"Just 17 days into their tenure they are asking the government for solutions. Four years over-seeing GEBE and they are asking the current 17-day-old government for solutions, after they could not produce any in four years and multiple boards later. Ask them what they have done for you since they have sat in that chair in Parliament. I can answer that; they spent their time and energy plotting to get back into government. I thought they had solutions as MPs as well. Where are they?"

He promised that more revelations about the opposition’s disastrous four years in office would soon come to light, making it clear to everyone that these MPs should never again be allowed near a government building. “The people of St. Maarten deserve better than this. They deserve leaders who are transparent, accountable, and dedicated to genuine progress. The opposition MPs have shown time and again that they are incapable of such leadership. Remember who they are and what they’ve done. Do not be fooled by their latest charade," MP Emmanuel concluded.