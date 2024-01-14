MP Emmanuel: I feel immense gratitude and profound humility | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Leader of the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) party MP Christophe Emmanuel on Sunday said he feels “immense gratitude and profound humility” in the wake of his party winning two seats in the 2024 Parliamentary elections held last Thursday. “We look towards a future of effective governing and unwavering commitment to the people of St. Maarten,” he added.

The MP took some time to acknowledge the significance of the journey of his young party so far as well as the responsibilities that lie ahead. He said the victory of the NOW and the subsequent opportunity to govern, is the triumph of a vision that “places the well-being of our citizens at the very core.”

In assuming political responsibility for the Ministries of Justice and Education, the MP said he recognizes that most people consider the Ministries as policy driven and not as popular as others. “However, while they may be policy driven, they are people focused and all we want to do is serve our people and improve their lives,” he said.

“Two of the most important, often ignored groups of public servants fall under the Ministry of Justice and Education; justice workers and teachers. These individuals, who play pivotal roles in shaping our society, often go unnoticed. However, under the leadership of the NOW, they will be a priority at all times,” the MP said.

Additionally, MP Emmanuel said education, as the cornerstone of progress, will undergo a comprehensive review. “We understand that preparing our students for the challenges of the 21st century requires a holistic approach. Our educational system will equip our young not only with academic knowledge but with the skills and adaptability necessary for success in the rapidly evolving world. We will follow the plan we have laid out in our manifesto,” the MP said.

Furthermore, MP Emmanuel envisions a cultural renaissance that begins in our schools. “Fostering a sense of pride in our roots and heritage is essential for building a strong nation and by instilling these values early on. “We have to be proud to celebrate the story of us. We have to make our national holidays grand affairs, we have to lift each other on high and say to the world this is who we are,” MP Emmanuel said.

He said when you are called to serve, you do not measure the opportunity in terms of so-called “light” or” heavy portfolios. “You have to apply the same dedication and commitment to effective governing. You surround yourself with capable people who can get the job done and you stay focused on the task at hand. Ministries are not islands on their own. Collaboration is key, so we look forward to working with our colleagues to meet our goals as well as theirs,” he said.

There are clear priorities this journey, he said, along with some unpopular decisions that will have to be made. “But we will not forget the principles that have guided us thus far—transparency, inclusivity, and a genuine concern for the well-being of every citizen. We stand committed to upholding these values,” he concluded.

The MP thanked all voters who placed their trust in not just him as a leader, but the entire NOW party and its list of candidates. He thanked his party board for its dedicated work and the very small team with whom he started the NOW party. “The work begins NOW.”