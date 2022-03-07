MP Heyliger-Marten sings women’s praises on International Women’s Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Member of Parliament (MP) for the United People’s Party the honorable Grisha Heyliger-Marten sings praises to women as part of her celebration of International Women’s Day.

In a press release issued to local media on Monday evening MP Heyliger-Marten said as women we all have this unsuspected reserve of strength inside that emerges when life puts us to the test. In our society, as daughters, mothers, aunts, wives, nieces and partners we still endure many gender specific challenges and obstacles that try to make us feel like the weaker sex

We are stronger because at times we need to be. Our children look up to their mothers for love, confidence and guidance while sometimes needing guidance herself.

Growing up we go thru so many transformations, from playing as young girls to the growing pains of teenage life, starting a career and family during adulthood and then seeing the fruits of that career and family during our golden years. Let us continue to encourage and look out for each other during our journey as women thru life. We are wiser because of our past experiences.

As women we must traditionally pass down our experiences but also allow our young women the opportunity to experience this new world in their own way. We are smarter because of what we learned.

Time has shown that despite hundreds of years of oppression against women we have fought for and claimed our place in this world. Now whatever obstacle we may face today to break us down we know there is nothing stronger than a woman who can rebuild herself.

On behalf of the Parliament of St. Martin I wish each and everyone of us a Happy International Women’s Day.