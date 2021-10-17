MP Heyliger-Marten to give presentation on senior law to VSA Committee | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Member of Parliament for the United People’s UP Party MP Grisha Heyliger-Maarten will give a presentation on her proposed Senior Convenience Law to the VSA Public Health, Social Development and Labour Committee of the St. Maarten Parliament on Thursday, October 21, at 10:00 am.

According to MP Heyliger-Marten, “The law is in its initial stage and the goal is to get the VSR Committee to weigh in and give their input on the way forward.”

One of the main goals of the proposed law that the MP is presently working on is ensuring that senior citizens can continue to enjoy participation in daily life and receive the respect they deserve.

We will help businesses to be more cognoscente of seniors by providing them with certain criteria to become more receptive to seniors. Once businesses follow the stipulated criteria then they will be making seniors feel more appreciated which has its rewards. “As part of the process to encourage the wider community, including businesses, to become more conscious of our senior citizens, I have started laying the groundwork which will lead to the introduction of a “Senior Convenience” incentive Law,” said MP Heyliger-Marten.

She recently paid a special working visit to two organisations, Accessible Ventures of St. Maarten and the Helping Hand Foundation, to discuss the proposed law. “My goal is to work with these very important organizations that has helping our senior citizens adjust to retirement and maintain an active life as their main goal. They are a key part of helping to me to identify where our senior citizens need the most support,” said MP Heyliger-Maarten in a press release issued Sunday.

While the details of the law are not yet ready for release the MP said once she has had the input of the members of Parliament especially in the VSA Committee, along with other stakeholders within the community, “this law will be a win-win for the seniors and the business community.”

MP Heyliger-Marten chose October month to announce her initiative law as it coincides with the United Nation’s adaptation of October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons.