MP Jansen-Webster Congratulates Dr. Friday and Dr. Fleming on Major Advancements in Healthcare | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - Member of Parliament (MP) Veronica Jansen-Webster proudly extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Randall Friday of Women's Health Services (WHS) and Dr. Chérina Fleming of St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS) for their groundbreaking contributions to the healthcare landscape of St. Maarten.

On June 2, 2025, Dr. Friday launched the island's first Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) services in partnership with the internationally acclaimed Palm Beach Fertility Center, led by Dr. Mark Denker. This advancement provides new hope to individuals and couples facing fertility challenges by offering a less invasive and more affordable alternative to IVF—right here at home.

I commend Dr. Friday for his unwavering commitment to women's health, said MP Jansen-Webster. "His work ensures that fertility care is now more accessible and compassionate for families across our island."

In a parallel milestone, Dr. Fleming and her team at SLS officially launched the Pathology/Cytology Diagnostic Department at their Cay Hill branch. Under the leadership of certified Cytologist Patrice Whit, the new department will allow for on-island analysis of Pap smears and other cancer-related cell samples—significantly reducing wait times and enhancing early detection capabilities for conditions such as cervical, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.

This launch is a breakthrough for both women's health and community-wide preventive care," MP Jansen-Webster stated. Dr. Fleming's initiative is a life-saving step toward faster diagnostics and improved outcomes for patients.

MP Jansen-Webster concluded, "These two achievements reflect the visionary leadership and tireless dedication of Dr. Friday and Dr. Fleming. Their work represents progress, hope, and a brighter future for healthcare in St. Maarten. I applaud both doctors and their respective teams for their remarkable contributions to our nation's well-being."