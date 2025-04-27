MP Lacroes to present transportation related concerns to TEATT Public Transportation Minister on Monday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco A. Lacroes recently submitted a formal request for a dedicated “Question Hour” session with the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, MP Lacroes said in a press release on Sunday.

Dated April 1, 2025, this request highlights ongoing issues in Sint Maarten’s public transportation sector and marks a key moment in the exercise of parliamentary oversight.

According to Article 69 of the Rules of Order of Parliament, MPs can request to question ministers directly about national matters. Specifically, Article 69c requires these questions to be answered orally, encouraging transparency and fostering real-time accountability.

The Question Hour is a critical component of Sint Maarten’s democracy, giving Parliament a structured platform to challenge, clarify, and improve government policies.

MP Lacroes is bringing forward a broad set of transportation-related concerns. These range from delays, inspections, and approvals to enforcement measures for permit violations and license revocations. He is also raising the alarm over the ongoing issue of unauthorized “gypsy” drivers-unlicensed operators who often bypass regulations, putting both legal drivers and the public at risk.

His line of questioning digs deeper, questioning the responsibilities of taxi and bus associations, the adequacy of driver insurance, and how systems like prepaid taxi tickets are being managed. He is also focusing on key safety issues such as the absence of public buses after 7:00 PM and the lack of visible driver IDs, especially in light of a recent passenger injury incident.

The inquiry does not stop at logistics. It also zeroes in on wider policy and economic implications. MP Lacroes calls on the Minister to explain how her role aligns with Article 20 of the Constitution, which ties government responsibilities to job creation.

He is questioning the regulation of taxi dispatchers, the idea of charging transport operators fees similar to vending permits, and the rollout of “No Loitering of Gypsies” policies at major transport hubs. The status of proposed bus fare increases is also on the table, which could have major consequences for drivers and commuters.

Taken together, these questions show Parliament stepping up to hold the government accountable, especially in a sector that touches so many lives and affects the broader economy.

In the end, MP Lacroes’s request is more than just a list of questions; it is a clear call for accountability, fairness, and improved service in public transportation, which started back in 2024.