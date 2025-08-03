MP Lacroes Urges Government to Tackle Traffic Gridlock Ahead of School Year and high season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As the new school year rapidly approaches, Member of Parliament (MP) F. Lacroes is sounding the alarm on worsening traffic congestion across the island, particularly in the densely impacted Cul-de-Sac corridor. A surge in both swelling vehicle numbers on narrow roads, school buses and old cars resulting in prolonged gridlock and escalating public frustration.

In a recent opinion article, MP Lacroes previously highlighted the urgent need for ‘immediate solutions’ to traffic congestion and vehicle regulation on St. Maarten. He once again calls on government authorities to take decisive action to tackle:

The traffic Chaos in the Cul‑de‑Sac area, Airport, Simpson Bay and Cole Bay has always caused local commuters from these areas daily delays exceeding an hour for travel within just a few kilometers.

Health Risks from Aging Vehicle Fleet: A heavy presence of older cars some over a decade old and emitting excessive smoke poses growing public health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular concerns.

MP Lacroes Proposed Government Actions:

Building on past efforts, MP Lacroes suggest a sustained and systematic deployment of traffic enforcement officers particularly the VKS and TEATT inspections in hotspots like Cul‑de‑Sac and school zones.

Their presence during peak hours is critical to streamlining flow. Restricting some of the side roads by placing “Retractable Bollards” on key locations that go onto the L.B. Scott Road and creating a big round-about of the whole area.

The introduction and implementation of “Ritsen” in our traffic rules and regulations. Diversifying the starting hours of the schools in the area. “How far are we with the plans to open the new link on Way mount hill to Dutch Quarter.

MP Lacroes insists that a comprehensive management traffic strategy plan be implemented before the new school year begins. This plan should include officer deployment schedules, enforcement of no‑parking zones, and public education initiatives.

In alignment with international models such as Japan, MP Lacroes calls on authorities to explore the possibilities to prohibit the registration or licensing of vehicles older than ten years; while receiving a subsidy for the sale of the vehicle, a measure that would help phase out high-polluting and inefficient older cars over time.

With tourism rapidly rebounding and private vehicle imports climbing sharply as chronicled in recent statistics and public sentiment, MP Lacroes argues that the status quo is unsustainable and negatively affects our one pillar economy.

The government must finalize the review and upgrade its vehicle inspection regulations to enforce stricter standards on emissions, mechanical safety, and overall roadworthiness. These enhanced criteria should aim to discourage the continued use of unsafe and environmentally unfriendly vehicles. “How far are we with the St. Maarten Transport Authority?”.

MP Lacroes also took the opportunity to thank the Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling and the KPSM for their continued efforts in the past weeks to deal with the illegal scooters and reaffirms his commitment to working with all stakeholders including government bodies, civil society organizations, and transport experts to deliver sustainable and immediate traffic solutions. St. Maarten’s safety, mobility, and future depend on our collective response now.