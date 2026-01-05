MP Lewis adds voice to matters related to the Ministry of Justice personnel | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) and Vice Chair of the Justice committee in parliament, Lyndon Lewis has taken note of the press release issued by the NAPB Police Union concerning the ongoing challenges faced by justice personnel and the outstanding commitments within the Ministry of Justice, the MP said in a press statement on Monday, January 5, 2026.

MP Lewis also acknowledges the steps that have been taken by the Ministry of Justice to address long-standing issues within the justice sector. However, as clearly highlighted by the Union, these efforts remain incomplete and have yet to deliver the tangible results that justice workers rightfully deserve.

The continued delays regarding the issuance of National decrees (“LB’s”), retroactive overtime payments, jubilee payments, and the proper finalization of Phase One of the placement process for justice personnel are deeply concerning and cannot be ignored.

“I initiated Batch 7 to 13 in six months and three weeks in office, yet this administration can’t complete one batch of its own in nearly 14 months in office". "These delays also affect the Justice pensioners, some of whom have already passed on and those that are still alive might not get the chance to enjoy what is due to them". Lewis stated.

Justice personnel have served the Sint Maarten community with dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice for many years—often under challenging conditions and without full compensation.

It is unacceptable that, more than a decade after 10/10/10, many workers are still awaiting corrected National Decrees and payments owed to them. These delays not only affect the financial stability of justice workers and their families, but also erode morale and confidence in the reform process.

While public communication such as the recent “Justice Fruit” video by the Honorable Minister of Justice N. Tackling may have been intended to highlight progress, MP Lewis stresses that messaging must be aligned with the lived realities of justice personnel.

Celebrating achievements while core obligations remain unfulfilled risks deepening frustration among those who continue to wait for justice in their own employment matters.

MP Lewis fully supports the Union’s call for the urgent completion of Phase One of the placement process and the immediate commencement of Phase Two.

MP Lewis calls on the Minister responsible and by extension the Government and all responsible authorities to prioritize these matters without further delay. Justice workers deserve fairness, respect, and lawful compensation for services rendered. I will continue to play my role as a Member of Parliament in holding the executive branch accountable to ensure that all outstanding commitments to justice personnel are fully and finally honored.