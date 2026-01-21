MP Lewis concerned with eviction and demolition activities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW), Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis expresses grave concern regarding the ongoing forced eviction and demolition activities currently taking place on Soualiga Road, Pond Island, where approximately forty (40) residents reside.



Many of the affected individuals and families have lived on the property for several years, during which time they established homes and a functioning community. While it is understood that allegedly there are two court rulings regarding the latter, the residents are being evicted, homes demolished and there were no follow-up enforcement actions, relocation plans, or structured engagement with residents in the years that followed. As a result, residents continued to occupy and develop the land in good faith.



During recent visits and while sitting and engaging directly with most of the residents, MP Lewis observed that a significant number of the residents are within the fifty (50) age bracket.

Among some of the residents, one of them is blind while some have other health complications. These realities underscore the urgent need for a humane and socially responsible approach to any enforcement action.



Recent actions by the Ministry of VROMI, including the commencement of demolition works, have reportedly taken place without providing alternative housing, relocation assistance, or adequate notice to the residents. This has resulted in heightened distress, uncertainty, and hardship for those affected.

“Some of the residents told me that during elections some elected and appointed officials were through their neighborhood campaigning but today no one is there for them.

“The residents also showed me two letters respectively dated October 27, 2025, and December 4, 2025, addressed to the Prime Minister, the Minister of VROMI and the directorate of the NRPB regarding their concerns and to date they haven’t received any response from any of the addressees. I empathize with all residents in the area, as they are human beings and they should be treated with dignity and respect,” MP Lewis stated.

MP Lewis has requested an urgent meeting with the Minister of Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug regarding the relocation process or procedure of the residents on Soulaiga Road, Pond island and is calling on the Government of Sint Maarten to immediately halt all demolition activities, engage in transparent and meaningful dialogue with the affected residents, and provide suitable temporary or permanent relocation solutions before any further action is taken.



MP Lewis reaffirms his commitment to advocating for vulnerable communities and ensuring that government actions are guided by fairness, accountability, and respect for the fundamental rights of the people of Sint Maarten.