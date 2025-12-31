MP Lewis: New Year brings renewed hope, fresh opportunities, and a chance to recommit ourselves | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis from the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) faction released his new year’s message on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31, 2025: “As we welcome the New Year, I extend warm greetings and heartfelt best wishes to my people of beautiful Sint Maarten.
“The past year has tested our resilience, unity, and determination as a people. Yet, through every challenge, I have witnessed the strength of our communities, the dedication of our workers, and the unwavering spirit that defines us a Sint Maarten people. These qualities give me great confidence as we step into a new chapter together.
“The New Year brings renewed hope, fresh opportunities, and a chance to recommit ourselves to building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Sint Maarten for current and future generations.
“Let us move forward with unity, compassion, and a shared vision for progress, placing the well-being of our people at the center of all we do.
“On behalf of the NOW faction in Parliament, my family and myself, I wish you and your loved ones a New Year filled with good health, peace, success, and continued blessings. May 2026 be a year of growth, stability, and positive change for our beloved country.
“May God bless you all and may God continue to bless country Sint Maarten. Happy New Year!”
