MP Lyndon Lewis Condemns PJIAE for trying to Create “Modern Segregation” within St. Martin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis has issued a stern condemnation of Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) and the Ministry of VSA for their role in an unpopular and discriminatory decision that sought to prohibit French St. Martin–born nationals without Dutch-side work permits from receiving airport access passes.

The controversial decision came to light through an official letter issued by PJIAE announcing that the measure would take effect immediately. MP Lewis described this move as reckless, divisive, and unacceptable.

Such a poor decision threatens to create unnecessary division and separation within our small 37-square-mile island. Despite having two administrations and two economies, we share one island, one culture, and one identity. "We are not France, and we are not the Netherlands, we are St. Martin, we are on people" MP Lewis stated.

To exclude French-side nationals in this way is nothing short of modern segregation at its finest, and I will not stand by or accept even the slightest attempt at such discrimination.”

MP Lewis further warned that decisions of this magnitude should never be taken without proper consultation with the Government and relevant stakeholders. He emphasized that unilateral actions of this kind not only damage the working relationship between North and South but also risk harming St. Martin's reputation as a hub of cooperation in the region.

Although PJIAE has since updated and reversed its decision following significant public backlash and urgent intervention by the Government of Sint Maarten, MP Lewis said the damage to public trust has already been done.

“This incident should serve as a wake-up call,” MP Lewis continued. “Institutions like PJIA must act with sensitivity, fairness, and accountability. We cannot allow policies that divide our people or create second-class citizens on either side of the border. Unity must always come first.”

MP Lewis concluded by calling for preventive safeguards to ensure that similar decisions are never repeated and pledged to continue monitoring the matter closely.