MP Lyndon Lewis: Honoring Our Roots, Reclaiming Our Power | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis on Thursday evening, February 5, 2026, released a press release with his statement for Black History Month.

"As we enter Black History Month, we do so with deep reflection, profound respect, and renewed purpose. This month is a sacred time to honor the strength, resilience, and unbreakable spirit of Black people whose sacrifices, struggles, and triumphs have shaped the course of history and continue to influence our world today.

“Black History Month is more than remembrance—it is recognition. It is the acknowledgment of ancestors who endured enslavement, colonialism, and systemic injustice, yet rose with courage and dignity to lay the foundation for generations to come. Their legacy lives on in our culture, our communities, and our collective determination to demand justice, equality, and opportunity.

“Here in Sint Maarten, Black history is not distant or abstract—it is alive within us. It is reflected in our language, our traditions, our faith, our music, and our unwavering sense of community. As we enter this month of observance, we must recommit ourselves to teaching our youth the truth of their history, empowering them with pride in who they are and confidence in what they can become.

“I strongly encourage our schools and educational institutions to fully embrace Black History Month by creating meaningful learning opportunities for our children—the future of this generation. It is essential that students are taught the history behind Black History Month, the struggles endured, the victories achieved, and the global and local contributions of Black people. Through education, dialogue, and cultural engagement, we can ensure that our children grow up informed, empowered, and proud of their heritage.

“I salute the educators, cultural advocates, historians, and community leaders who continue to preserve our stories and elevate our people. Your work ensures that our history is not erased, our voices are not silenced, and our future remains firmly rooted in truth and strength.

“As we enter Black History Month, let us honor our past with reverence, confront our present with courage, and shape our future with pride and determination. May this month inspire reflection, dialogue, and decisive action toward a more just and empowered society for all," MP Lyndon Lewis said.