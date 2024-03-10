MP Maingrette addresses Minister of Justice concerning crisis in Haiti and the Sint Maarten Haitian Community | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Kevin Maingrette has formally written to caretaker Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson to address the pressing concerns of the Haitian community in Sint Maarten during a time of deepening crisis in their homeland.

Against the backdrop of escalating unrest and a significant prison break involving around 4000 inmates in Haiti, Maingrette highlights the critical situation faced by the Haitian community, drawing attention to the potential implications for safety and stability in both countries.

The recent events have prompted concerns from the MP about the safety and fair treatment of Haitian nationals, particularly those undocumented, residing in Sint Maarten.

Maingrette's letter to Minister Richardson is a plea for humanitarian consideration amidst necessary border security measures, inquiring specifically about the steps the government is taking to prevent the deportation of Haitians back to their turmoil-stricken homeland. In the letter, the MP question how Sint Maarten intends to balance these security measures with compassion for those caught in the crisis, ensuring they are not forced back into a dangerous situation, and asks if the Minister has considered issuing a temporary moratorium on deportations for Haitians, given the current crisis in their home country

MP Maingrette further acknowledges the dual necessity of safeguarding Haitian nationals in Sint Maarten while also recognizing the need for strengthened border security measures. This stance stems from concerns over regional instability potentially affecting Sint Maarten, especially in light of the recent escape of 4000 prisoners in Haiti.

Maingrette urges for an approach that balances humanitarian support for Haitians with pragmatic border control to manage risks associated with the crisis, aiming to protect both the local and Haitian communities within the framework of international obligations.

Maingrette asked caretaker Minister Anna Richarson, to elucidate on the measures which are being taken to strengthen border security, and how these measures account for the fair treatment of individuals seeking refuge from violence and unrest.

Furthermore, Maingrette questions the nation's asylum procedures, considering Sint Maarten's limited resources and size, and how it is coordinating with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to accommodate those seeking refuge.

The MP's queries reflect a broader concern for adherence to international obligations and the humanitarian values that define Sint Maarten's community ethos.

As the situation in Haiti continues to develop, the responses and actions of Sint Maarten's government, as guided by the dialogue between MP Maingrette and Minister Richardson, will be closely watched by the community and international observers alike. The focus remains on balancing the need for security with the imperative of compassion.