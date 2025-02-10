MP Omar Ottley: Update on one year of parliament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Omar Ottley reflected on his progress as a Parliamentarian and the leader of The United People’s Party over the past year since his swearing-in on February 10, 2024.

Despite the elections held in August 2024, Ottley has remained committed to his role in Parliament, emphasizing that his duty as an opposition member does not hinder his ability to promote progress and hard work for the people of St. Maarten.

As he marks one year as an opposition MP, Ottley has been actively involved in legislative initiatives.

He has submitted various draft legislations such as Amendment to Civil code to finally eliminate the abuse of the short-term contract, Amendments to LTU to regulate residency for children born in St. Maarten of non-documented parents, Amendment to LAV to revamp permit processing and implications for expedited fees, and Amendments to Profit Tax Law to implement a phased reduction in profit tax from 34.5% to 15%.

These amendments have begun the legislative trajectory and are currently being reviewed by the advisory bodies - soon to be handled on the floor of Parliament. Notably, he also successfully passed a motion for GEBE relief, which is now awaiting execution by the Government.

Additionally, Ottley co-legislated a budget amendment aimed at increasing Parliament's staffing, which he believes is essential for enhancing productivity and efficiency in legislative work.

MP Ottley and The United People’s Party prioritize transparency and communication with the public, ensuring that the citizens of St. Maarten are informed about the initiatives and efforts undertaken by their representatives in Parliament.

Through these actions, Ottley aims to foster a collaborative environment and address the needs of the community effectively.