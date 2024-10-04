MP Ottley Agrees with Roseburg’s Request to Use the Crime Fund for Project Initiatives | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In response to MP Roseburg's call for more transparency and accountability regarding the management of St. Maarten's Crime Fund, MP Omar E.C. Ottley has expressed his strong support for Roseburg's push to allocate the fund toward community project initiatives. Ottley pointed out a general concern that the Crime Fund appears only to be used to destroy locals to the detriment of local communities while its true potential remains untapped.

Citing the success of Curacao's crime prevention strategy, where nearly 30 million Netherlands Antillean guilders have been funnelled into 18 distinct projects focused on education, sports, and community engagement, Ottley questioned why St. Maarten had yet to implement similar strategies. He highlighted that Curacao's initiatives show what we can achieve when crime funds are used for prevention and development rather than punitive measures.

"Curacao is showing us that crime prevention goes beyond arrests and convictions. It's about building communities before the crime happens," Ottley stated. "Here in St. Martin, we're sitting on millions, and yet our Crime Fund has done little more than destroy our locals rather than build them up."

"There have been far too many instances where the Crime Fund seems mainly used to destroy our locals. This is why the people of St. Maarten feel the fund has too often been tied to destructive outcomes for the island's residents," said MP Ottley.

He expressed concern that there are several instances where assets are seized and go into the Crime Fund, but when the prosecution loses cases, the government is left to foot the bill while the money in the fund remains untouched. "This is not justice, and it's certainly not how we should use these resources."

He reiterated the need for the fund to support educational programs, sports initiatives, job creation, and rehabilitation efforts to reduce crime and provide meaningful opportunities for the youth.

Amongst the recommendations made by MP Ottley is to Establish and fund community centres that offer after-school activities, sports, arts, and educational programs to keep youth engaged in positive activities. He also recommended allocating funds to establish and support neighbourhood watch initiatives and funding rehabilitation programs that assist former offenders in reintegrating into society. "This could include job placement services, counselling, and housing assistance, which help prevent recidivism by offering former inmates a second chance."

"We need to start seeing real investments in our people before they become statistics," Ottley said. "The Crime Fund should not just be used to pay bills or seize assets. It should be used to enhance our country and give our communities the resources they need to thrive," stated MP Ottley.