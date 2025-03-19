MP Ottley Calls for Urgent Action, As SMMC Workers On Verge of Strike | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - Member of Parliament (MP) Omar Ottley has issued a strong call to the Government, urging immediate intervention to address what he describes as a "worsening crisis" at the St. Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC).

Ottley warns that allegations of chronic mismanagement, deteriorating working conditions, and a troubling lack of transparency burden the island's healthcare workers and jeopardize the quality of patient care. The workers have been displaying their frustration by wearing black attire this week.

According to reports from medical professionals, the situation at SMMC has reached an alarming state. Essential operating rooms remain in disrepair, financial mismanagement persists, and basic concerns such as cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) and pension security through ENNIA remain unresolved.

Employees also claim that the Human Resources department neglects hospital operations in favor of external affairs. These grievances, compounded by allegations of lack of communication from hospital management, are cause for concern, especially since the overall situation has left many workers frustrated and afraid to voice their concerns due to fear of retaliation. MP Ottley said on Wednesday, "What troubles me the most is the deafening silence from the Minister of VSA in addressing these serious concerns."

"The situation at SMMC is no secret that it directly affects the quality of healthcare on our island. Yet, rather than tackling these issues head-on, we see last-minute meeting cancellations, continued reliance on external consultants, and questionable financial decisions." Ottley also raised questions about the role of the Minister of VSA and whether any action is being taken, as workers have indicated that no clear solutions have been provided to alleviate their struggles or to improve conditions at SMMC. "This is not about who fixes the problem. It's about getting it fixed," Ottley continued.

"The healthcare workers at SMMC should not have to beg for basic working conditions, proper leadership, or financial clarity. The lack of response from the Government is unacceptable."

For almost a year, workers at SMMC have voiced their frustrations over financial mismanagement and a perceived lack of proper oversight in critical decision-making. One major concern is the hospital's continued expenditure on short-term fixes rather than long-term sustainable solutions. Additionally, despite persistent issues within the hospital, a team is being sent to the Netherlands to recruit foreign personnel, a move that Ottley views as contradictory, given that local professionals are reportedly being sidelined.

"Why is local talent being overlooked while efforts are being made to hire from the Netherlands? Why are we seeing contracts with St. Maarteners being terminated, yet recruitment missions abroad are being prioritized?", Ottley questioned.

“As minister I took the necessary steps to ensure that a local was placed at the helm of the hospital. Additionally, a lack of financial leadership within SMMC is raising red flags. Despite the hospital's financial struggles, the administration has yet to appoint an in-house Chief Financial Officer (CFO), leaving critical financial decision-making in the hands of external consultants rather than dedicated hospital leadership.”

The MP went on to state, “Our healthcare system and its workers deserve better.” Ottley has made it clear that the Government is failing the healthcare workers and the people of St. Maarten by ignoring the workers' concerns. Should there be no immediate action, he is prepared to take further steps and call the Minister of VSA to the floor of Parliament.