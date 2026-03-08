MP Ottley Encourages Continued Support and Recognition of Women on IWD | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – “On this International Women’s Day (Ed. IWD), I extend my sincere appreciation and recognition to the women of our country and around the world,” Member of Parliament (MP), Leader, United Peoples Party (UPP) Omar E. C. Ottley said on Sunday in a press statement.

“This year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” illustrates that when we invest in women, we strengthen families, communities, and the future of our society. Empowering women is not about taking from others, it is about building a stronger, more resilient country for everyone.

“Women have proven to be our pillars by giving their time, their wisdom, compassion, and determination. They also contribute in the workplaces, churches, neighborhoods, and in politics. Through those contributions, our society gains stability, growth, and hope for the next generation.

“International Women’s Day should be a moment of reflection. It reminds us to ensure that women have the support, respect, and opportunities they deserve to thrive and to continue shaping the future of our communities.

“On behalf of myself and The United Peoples Party, we wish all women a meaningful and inspiring International Women’s Day. Happy International Women’s Day.”