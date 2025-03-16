MP Ottley Questions If the Coalition’s Disunity Is Reason For Delay in Governing Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) and Leader of the United People's Party (UPP), Honorable Omar E.C. Ottley, has voiced concerns about an increasing disconnect among the governing coalition members, preventing them from bringing forward the Governing program.

Despite promises made by the Mercelina II Cabinet to complete the Governing Program within three months of taking office—originally setting a deadline for the week of February 28th—the deadline was extended to last week. However, to date, MPs nor the public has yet to receive any clear direction from the government.

"The governing program serves as the strategic blueprint for the Coalition, outlining key policies, development plans, and priority projects. The prolonged delay raises questions about whether internal disagreements hinder its completion."

One of the most contentious issues within the Coalition is the regulation of lotteries and casinos. According to MP Ottley, some coalition members have openly advocated shutting down gambling establishments altogether, while others have issued new licenses. This stark contrast in policy approaches has caused unease within the Coalition, particularly regarding how these licenses were granted and the apparent increase in casinos, which has displeased certain coalition partners.

Another significant point of contention is the debate over implementing a national healthcare program. MP Ottley notes that members of the Coalition have taken fundamentally opposite stances on this issue. While some strongly support establishing a national healthcare system, others vehemently oppose it. This lack of consensus on such a critical matter raises concerns about whether the government can effectively execute long-term healthcare policies that benefit the people of St. Maarten.

MP Ottley underscores that the continued postponement of the governing program raises an essential question: "Does this delay indicate deeper fractures within the Coalition that prevent a unified vision for St. Maarten's future?"

MP Ottley urges the government to address these internal differences and ensure that the governing program is presented to Parliament without further delay. He remains committed to holding the government accountable and ensuring that the people of St. Maarten receive clear and decisive leadership.