MP Ottley Questions Minister of VROMI on the Legality and Impacts of Temporary Permit Suspension | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Omar Ottley has formally submitted a series of questions to the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) via parliament in response to the Ministry’s recent announcement that the Permit Department will temporarily stop accepting new permit applications from July 28 to August 22, 2025, in an effort to address a growing backlog.

MP Ottley has expressed serious concern over the legality of this decision, which may directly contravene Article 24 of the Constitution of Sint Maarten. “These are fundamental rights,” Ottley stated. “No Minister has the authority to place a blanket restriction on the right of citizens and businesses to submit requests, especially those that are time-sensitive and have legal consequences.” MP Ottley has requested that the Minister clarify if legal advice was sought before taking this action?

The MP also requested clarity on whether the suspension applies to all permit categories, including building permits, infrastructure permits (civil works), hindrance permits (environment), dredging permits, excavation permits - “Does the suspension apply across the board? And what is the impact on projects that are currently tied to strict deadlines, such as civil infrastructure improvements and environmental mitigation plans?” Ottley questioned. Has the Marketplace permit been resubmitted by TEATT and will it be handled during the month break?

He emphasized that the Ministry’s decision could cause costly delays, jeopardizing investment confidence and hindering employment opportunities. “Is the Minister not concerned about the businesses and contractors who depend on permit approvals to begin or continue work?” he added. MP

Ottley urged the Minister to reconsider the approach and find a more balanced, legally sound solution to clearing the permit backlog without infringing upon the constitutional rights of the people of Sint Maarten. MP Ottley strongly suggested that an alternative be sought, such as extended working hours with compensation or temporary staffing. “The very same apparatus that during the budget debate the Minister boasted brought millions to the government coffers he is now suspending,” said Ottley.