MP Ottley urges Fair Consumer relief on bills as Govt seeks Approval for Naf.75.6 million in Taxpayer Funds | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In the midst of GEBE’s disheartening and contentious development, Member of Parliament Omar Ottley has raised significant concerns regarding the government's recent proposal to allocate Naf.75.6 million from the Capital Expenditure budget for 2024 to purchase generators for the GEBE. During a press release MP Omar Ottley underscored the critical need for transparency and fairness in the use of taxpayer money, especially in light of the ongoing challenges faced by the citizens.

"Let us be clear: this money belongs to the people," MP Omar stated emphatically. "We are already being overcharged for electricity that is suppose to be a basic need and not forgetting a burdensome fuel clause, which has been unjustly leveraged to cover costs associated with the causeway bridge and the supplier’s expenses. It is simply unacceptable to expect the people to shoulder the additional financial responsibility of purchasing generators for GEBE without any guarantee of relief and/or compensation for their losses."

MP Ottley highlighted the severe impact that frequent power outages have had on local businesses and households, resulting in damaged equipment, loss of perishable goods, and a significant decline in economic productivity. Despite the before mentioned, the population is then hit with inaccurate and inflated bills the add insult to injury. "While the government seeks to spend taxpayer dollars on these generators, it is imperative that we ask why, especially when GEBE has the ability to get their own loan. Before we can consider adding more cost to the government coffers we need to address the pressing concerns of our constituents," he continued. "There has been zero discussion of compensation for the hardships faced by our citizens due to GEBE’s unreliable service. This lack of dialogue raises serious questions about compliance to the concession ordinance."

MP Omar Ottley further emphasized that it is only fair for the government to provide a relief package for those affected by the power outages before proceeding with the budget approval. "We must ensure that our citizens are not left in the dark—both literally and figuratively. There are many amongst us that have been without electricity for months and are willing to pay what they can afford, but their payment schedule by GEBE doesn’t allow the possibility. They deserve to be considered, and it is our duty as their representatives to advocate for their rights and well-being."

The MP concluded by urging citizens to stay informed and engaged as this critical issue unfolds, stating, "Rest assured that I will hold our government accountable and fight for the relief and compensation that our people rightfully deserve."