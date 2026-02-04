MP Peterson sends Letter to Finance Minister on Status of Draft Legislation to Regulate Tendering | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Party for Progress (PFP) Member of Parliament (MP) Raeyhon Peterson, has sent a formal letter to the Minister of Finance requesting an update on draft amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance and the draft National Decree Containing General Measures (LB-HAM) intended to regulate the government’s overall tendering process.

The LB-HAM has been the subject of ongoing public discussion, particularly following the systemic investigation and report issued by the Ombudsman of St. Maarten on June 27, 2022, which raised grave concerns regarding the tendering and awarding process for the Solid Waste Collection contracts for the 2021 to 2026 period.

“As a faction, we have prioritized the importance of continuity of good governance processes, particularly as they relate to transparency and compliance with existing legislation.

“Ensuring that the tendering procedure outlined in Article 46 is properly reflected in the updated ordinance and accompanying decree is essential for strengthening government accountability,” Peterson stated.

MP Peterson requested clarity on the present status of the draft documents, the timeline for their finalization, and any remaining steps required for submission to Parliament.

The Faction underscored that regulating the tendering process is important for stability and effective public financial management, as well for the accountability of Government when it comes to spending taxpayer's money.

