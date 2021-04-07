MP Romou and SMPYA Launches Young Artist & Athlete of the Month Award of Excellence Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Member of Parliament (MP) Angelique Romou in collaboration with the St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors foundation have officially launched their monthly Youth Award of Excellence Program where local young artists and athletes will be recognized for their outstanding contributions in the arts and sports.

Using an established selection criteria, MP Romou, Trainers, Teachers, Coaches of the various youth organizations of arts and sports along with the SXM Young Ambassadors will nominate individuals each month. The arts and sports will have nominees every single month.

The awardees will be selected based on the selection criteria. The Youth Excellence award besides the selection criteria given should go to one who sets a good example for others and exhibits the greatest all around attributes of respect, leadership, character and teamwork, which are all attributes of a SXM Young Ambassador.

In February, MP Romou in collaboration with SMPYA recognized Keacy Carty and Reshawn Eustace for their sports achievements and it sparked the initiative to recognize our youth excelling in sports and arts recognized on a monthly basis.

This month’s awardees come from The National Institute of arts (NIA) and from The Performance Sports Academy (PSA). The Awardees for the month of March 2021 are namely David Herron recognized in the sport of Capoeira, Shanelle Jean in the art of music, Youth Orchestra Trumpet, Mila Grandtner in the art of Dance, Nahya Boasman in the sport of Gymnastics, Dean Swerdel in the sport of Basketball.

Special recognition to Keanu Jacobs-Guishard in the sport of Baseball. Keanu is currently playing for the University of South Florida, Bulls baseball team, Divison-1 Baseball. Keanu made a lasting impression in a game just over a month ago as a freshman in College with his first career homerun that secured the win for his team.

On behalf of the SMPYA, the teachers, coaches and trainers involved in selecting the awardees and myself, we would like to congratulate each recipient this month, your determination, discipline, workmanship and love for your craft is inspirational and we look forward to seeing many more accomplishments locally and internationally because the sky is beyond the limit”.

A special thank you also goes out to all the parents who encourage and support their children every step of the way, your love gives them that extra motivation to excel. MP Romou concluded.