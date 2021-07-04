MP Romou & SMPYA remain committed to the youth. Present Awards of Excellence | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Member of Parliament (MP) Angelique Romou and the St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors Foundation announced the May and June’s recipients of their collaborative initiative – Young Artist & Athlete of the Month Award of Excellence Program, according to a press release from the office of MP Romou.

Awardees for May 2021 are – Ian Dangleben York, Floriante Boasman, Omari Smith, Rohan Goswam and Cato de Wilde. Awardees for June 2021 are Malachi Martis, Xavier Carty, Miguel Febres, Zara Budhrani and Xhyann Duzong.

Ian Dangleben York and Malachi Martis are awarded for their outstanding performance in the sport of Basketball. Their coach, Omar Beuperthuy had the following to say about them. Ian is the second leading school on the team, playing the shooting guard position he has a soft touch when it comes to shooting the basketball, in addition to his offensive skillset, his best attribute is his defensive ability on the court being a lock down defender. Malachi is the MVP for the season and finals of the Basketball Tournament. At just a tender age of 14 years old he shows flashes daily of a pro like instincts, his approach to training is like no other and he works hard on the basketball court and in the classroom. He is hands down the best player under the age of 18 on the island and is the future mold for the direction the island needs to look towards in student athletes.

Floriante Boasman and Xavier Carty are awarded for their development in the sport of Capoeira. Coach Jacques Heemskerk, commended Floriante for her good attendance, determination and her consistent willingness to try her best and Xavier for his determination to work on skills that require improvements and his talent to identify and learn moves quickly. Cato de Wilde and Xhyann Duzong are recognized in the sport of gymnastics. Coach Maureen Castle applauds Cato for being a natural talent for Gymnastics as well as her passion, enthusiasm in class and the fact that she works hard and doesn’t skip a beat. Xhyann is commended for her motivation to learn new routines and tricks, her willingness to be the best she can be and the fact that she is a joy to have in class.

Rohan Goswami and Zara Budhrani are awarded for their development in the category of Dance. Rohan has impeccable attendance, he is helpful and is the most advanced student for Urban dance, Contemporary and Hip Hop. Zara is commended for always being on time, respectful and dedicated throughout the many years she has attended dance classes.

Last but not least, the category of Youth Orchestra – Omari Smith and Miguel Febres are awarded for their performance. Omari Smith is one of the best piano students in the Orchestra. Omari has improved week by week and is a solid intermediate pianist with a great sense of time, good ear-training skills, and good sight-reading abilities. Miguel is a humble and studious student. His natural talent is enhanced by his dedication, commitment to his classes and the seriousness he brings to his music study. He never misses a class.

MP Romou and SMPYA would like to thank all the Sport and Art organizations who participated in the Young Artist & Athlete of the Month Award of Excellence Program thus far and they look forward to resuming the Award of Excellence Program for the new school year.

For those organizations who would like to also submit nominations for the award program can contact MP Angelique Romou at angelique.romou@sxmparliament.org or SMPYA at sxmyoungambassdors@gmail.com to inquire about the requirements and qualifications needed to submit their nominations.