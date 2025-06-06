MP Roseburg Advances Reform for Fairer Justice. Proposes Three-Judge Panel for Complex Cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) — Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg has shared an important update on her proposed judicial reform, a legislative effort aimed at strengthening fairness, consistency, and access within Sint Maarten’s justice system.

At the center of this initiative is an amendment that would ensure complex cases in the Court of First Instance are heard by a panel of three judges, rather than a single judge — a critical shift that aligns Sint Maarten with long-established legal standards in the Netherlands, and helps ensure fairer and more robust rulings.

Fairer Justice in the First Instance

Currently, even the most complex first instance cases in Sint Maarten are ruled on by one judge. By introducing a three-judge panel for complex or socially impactful cases, the proposed change enhances legal checks and balances, reduces bias, and promotes more thorough decision-making.

“In the Netherlands, which is also part of the Kingdom, this is already common practice for serious and complex cases,” MP Roseburg stated. “Sint Maarten must rise to that same standard. Our people deserve equal legal protection.”

Briefly: Legal Basis for the Small Claims Court

The amendment also includes a provision to anchor the Small Claims Court in national legislation. While it currently exists in the procedural regulations (procesreglement), this reform will formally enshrine it in the law, giving it a stronger legal foundation and improving public access to justice in smaller civil matters.

Cost and Coordination

Within the Kingdom Implementing a three-judge panel for complex cases will naturally have financial and logistical implications, especially given that Sint Maarten’s judges serve within the Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie, which covers multiple territories.

However, MP Roseburg remains firm that this investment is necessary: “Yes, it requires resources. But the integrity of our justice system must come first. We’re not just changing rules — we’re changing lives.”

Legislative Process: Where It Stands

The proposal is currently being reviewed by the President of the Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie, who is providing official input. Once that feedback is received and incorporated, the proposal will proceed to: • Then return to the Council of Advice • And finally, be brought to the floor of Parliament for debate and decision

MP Roseburg emphasized the importance of public awareness throughout this process. “This is not just a technical update. It’s about delivering justice that reflects who we are — and who we aim to become. The process is moving forward, and I will continue pushing until this becomes law.”

She encourages all citizens to stay informed: "Justice is not only for lawyers and judges — it belongs to the people. Stay engaged, because your rights matter."