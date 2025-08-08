MP Roseburg: Know Your Rights. Electricity Disconnection Must Be a Last Resort | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Electricity is not a luxury it’s a basic need. From keeping food cold to powering medical devices, it is essential for daily life. That’s why cutting off electricity should only happen as a last resort and only when the law is followed.

Personal Notice Is Not Optional It’s the Law

Before your electricity can be disconnected, the utility company must:

Personally notify you in writing or other verifiable form

Clearly state the amount owed and payment options

Give a reasonable deadline

Provide a final warning

MP Sjamira Roseburg: “This isn’t about blame. It’s about protecting your rights. Personal notice is not a courtesy it’s a legal requirement.”

General Announcements Are Not Enough

Posting on social media or making a public statement does not replace personal notice. The law demands fairness, care, and the right to respond especially when a family’s well being is at stake.

Disconnection Must Be a Last Resort

Service providers must first explore other options:

Payment plans

Social assistance referrals

Communication with the customer

Only after these steps are taken and proper notice is given should disconnection be considered.

If They Cut You Off Without Notice

You may have the right to:

Compensation for damage

Reconnection at their cost

File a complaint or legal claim

Final Word

No one should be left in the dark without warning.

Disconnection must be lawful, fair, and the very last step.

MP Sjamira Roseburg urges all parties to respect the law, protect the people, and act with humanity.