MP Roseburg Launches ‘Honor Card’ for Justice Workers. A Gesture of Appreciation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In celebration of Justice Week, Member of Parliament and Chairlady of the Justice Committee, Sjamira Roseburg, has launched the “Honor Card”, a symbolic and practical gesture of appreciation for all the hardworking men and women in the justice chain, with some benefits.

"I wanted to end the Justice week with a ‘bang’ and the minister of justice gave me her blessing to do so. From police officers and customs agents to immigration officers, coast guards, prison staff, probation officers, and workers at the Court of Guardianship, the Honor Card is designed for all to say: “We see you. We value you. We thank you.”

“This card is about more than recognition, it’s about empowerment,” said MP Roseburg. “Justice workers carry the weight of national security and safety on their shoulders. Their work is tough, demanding, and often thankless. This card is my way of honoring their strength and reminding them that they are not invisible.”

An Affirmation Card with Real Purpose

The Honor Card is more than a discount card, it is also an affirmation card. Justice workers can carry it with them, and in moments of fatigue or discouragement, pull it out as a personal reminder of their worth, their role, and their strength.

With the words “With Purpose I Serve” proudly embedded on its face, the card affirms the mission, resilience, and dignity of every justice worker. “It’s something you keep in your wallet, your bag, or your desk drawer,” said Roseburg.

“And when the day gets heavy, it reminds you who you are and why you do what you do.”

Why Discounts? Because Justice Workers Deserve It

To make the initiative even more meaningful, the Honor Card comes with exclusive benefits across various sectors, chosen with care: • Supermarkets for everyday relief • Restaurants for well-deserved moments of enjoyment • Wellness services for self-care • Fitness gyms to support physical strength and stress relief

“These are all areas that impact well-being. This is about creating a support system around the justice workers—not just saying thank you, but showing it in practical ways,” said Roseburg.

Divico and Carrefour have partnered to offer a 5% discount throughout July and August for all justice workers. "It may seem small to some, but this ongoing support at the checkout line is a meaningful gesture that can add up and ease everyday costs," MP Roseburg said.

“It’s not about the percentage, it’s about recognition,” said Roseburg. “Justice workers are often working long hours on fixed salaries. Every bit counts. One supermarket has already expressed their desire to extend this support through the end of the year, which is incredibly encouraging. We’ll be sharing more on that soon," she added.

Additionally, Justice workers can enjoy 20% off at the following restaurants throughout July and August: • Sheika’s Bistro • Nowhere Special • Pineapple Pete • Beirut

Wellness – Beautique Pedicure Discount

Beautique is offering 20% off pedicure services during July and August, exclusively for Honor Card holders. "A small act of pampering can go a long way in restoring balance after high-pressure work."

Fitness – A Foundation for Strength

Three local gyms have joined the initiative by offering special packages and reduced monthly memberships for three months (starting July): • IFM Gym • Monthly membership reduced from $95 to $65 • 3-month package reduced from $195 to $170 • Juliet Gym • Monthly membership reduced from $35 to $25 • Valid until the end of the year • Forge Fitness • Monthly membership reduced from $85 to $80 All offers provide unlimited gym access.

“I know that the Ministries have been actively exploring how to improve access to physical activity for justice workers,” said Roseburg. “This step is a small but practical action in the right direction. Hopefully, this inspires continued and expanded support from the government moving forward.”

More Partners Welcome

MP Roseburg emphasized that this project is a community-driven initiative and remains open to any business or organization that wishes to get involved.

“I’m a person of action. If I see something that can uplift people, I do it. This was an idea that came up and I moved swiftly, because our justice workers deserve it.”

“We are grateful to every business that has stepped forward so far, and we welcome others to join this effort. The more support we have, the longer and stronger this project can run.” A second announcement will be made soon regarding additional discounts and any project extensions. To receive benefits, justice workers must show proof of employment. This can include: • Work badge • Recent payslip • Or official confirmation of justice worker status.

Disclaimer: Some restrictions may apply. Offers may vary slightly per location. Please check in-store for confirmation. Businesses and sponsors who wish to support or collaborate on this initiative are encouraged to reach out directly to MP Sjamira Roseburg. Every contribution counts.