MP Roseburg Offers Proposals to Address Civil Registry Challenges | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg said the prolonged waiting times for appointments at the Civil Registry (Census Office) have moved well beyond an inconvenience.

The MP added that they now constitute a serious barrier to the exercise of fundamental rights and the economic mobility of our people. Citizens are unable to access timely identification documents necessary for employment, travel, education, and essential services.



“While I fully support the long-term objectives of the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP), the current backlog requires an immediate and operational intervention. Based on proven Kingdom and regional best practices, I respectfully propose (proposal will also be sent via parliament this week to the Minister of General affairs Dr. Luc Mercelina) the following measures as also highlighted during this mornings breakfast lounge by Lady Grace.



1. Emergency Operational Surge (“Super Saturdays”)

I propose that the Ministry of General Affairs authorize the Civil Registry to immediately resume Super Saturday openings and extended evening hours for a period of six (6) months. This approach has been successfully implemented by Aruba (Censo) to rapidly eliminate appointment backlogs during periods of high demand.



2. Modernizing Revenue and Strengthening Appointment Commitment

To address the high incidence of appointment “no-shows,” I propose the introduction of a mandatory online payment or deposit at the time of booking. Additionally, following the Dutch model, the implementation of a formal Urgent Request Fee (Spoedprocedure) would allow citizens with critical needs to access expedited services. The revenue generated should be earmarked specifically to fund overtime compensation for civil servants supporting weekend and evening shifts.



3. Regional Benchmarking for Administrative Efficiency

Our counterparts in Curaçao (Kranshi) have demonstrated that digitizing basic extracts and civil records significantly reduces physical foot traffic. Sint Maarten should prioritize moving low-risk, administrative documentation online, thereby reserving in-person appointments for high-security documents such as passports and identification cards.



4. Public Planning Mandate

MP Roseburg: “I further recommend a government-led public awareness campaign to encourage a “six-month-ahead” renewal culture. Proactive planning by citizens is essential to stabilize demand and prevent future bottlenecks.



“The community deserves a public administration that operates at the pace and standards of the 21st century. I look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue on how these measures can be budgeted and implemented within the current parliamentary term to restore efficiency, dignity, and public confidence in the Civil Registry.”