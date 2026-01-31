MP Roseburg Repeats New Year Initiative for Foster Children | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As January came to a close, Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg once again brought hope and inspiration to foster children in St. Maarten by repeating her New Year initiative in partnership with Pineapple Pete Restaurant and Nowhere Special.

What started as a simple idea has now become a meaningful tradition focused on encouraging children to dream big and believe in themselves. Through her foundation, The Voice of the Community Foundation, about 20 foster children were invited to a special lunch.

The day was not only about food, but about showing the children through real people and real moments that their dreams are possible. The children had the chance to meet and interact with familiar local faces from different fields.

Present this year were King Vers, BRG Hollywood, DJ King Kembe, Soca King James, singer Tamillia, photographer Elvis Harrigan, and Nowhere Special Restaurant. Many of the children already knew who they were, and the relaxed, friendly interaction helped show that they could connect with these inspirational figures on a personal level.

Pineapple Pete made the day extra special once again by providing the children with a special menu from which they could choose anything they wanted. The children were happy and appreciative of the experience, enjoying the freedom to make their own choices.

After lunch, the children enjoyed time at the Caribbean Amusement Arcade, where Nowhere Special Restaurant purchased the tokens, allowing the children to enjoy the games and rides alongside these inspirational figures.

MP Roseburg said that events like these are what help children see that success is not unreachable for them. Seeing and interacting with people they look up to shows the children that their dreams are possible and within reach.

She thanked all foster home coordinators for their continued care and dedication to the children. Special thanks were extended to Miss Sally for her support in making this event possible and for her time and dedication to these kids.

She has been doing this for a very long time, and her efforts and hard work do not go unnoticed. MP Roseburg invites anyone who wishes to be part of this initiative to reach out, as plans are in place to continue hosting similar events in the future.