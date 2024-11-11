MP Roseburg St. Martin’s Day Message. Honoring Strength and Unity | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MARTIN (GREAT BAY) – The following message is from Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg with respect to the observance of the national day.

On this St. Martin Day, let us come together not just to celebrate, but to honor the strength and unity that define us. We are, and always will be, one island — one people, one heart, our beloved Soualiga. Though we may have the French and Dutch sides, our shared heritage, history, and love for this land bind us far more powerfully than any border could. United we stand, and it is this unity that strengthens us, guides us, and carries us forward into a brighter future.

To my fellow citizens, family, friends, and colleagues: we know where we come from, and it is that foundation that helps us know where we are going. We are each other’s power. We draw strength from one another, lifting each other up, and together we form a dome of resilience that cannot be broken. Honoring the past that has shaped us, we embrace the responsibility of building a future we can all be proud of. As Maya Angelou said, “You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been.” Our past reminds us of our courage, and it fuels our commitment to each other and to our island.

Today, let’s celebrate this unity and the unique spirit that make Soualiga so special. Let’s enjoy this day, share laughter, make memories, and lift each other up. But above all, let’s keep each other safe. With current weather conditions in mind, let’s celebrate responsibly, drink with care, and look out for one another to ensure everyone enjoys this day in joy and security.

St. Martin Day is more than just a holiday; it’s a time to reflect on the profound unity and strength that we hold as one island, honoring both our past and our shared dreams for the future. Let this day be a reminder of the deep ties we share and the incredible journey we are on together. Every step we take together is a step toward building a future that generations to come will be proud of.

Happy St. Martin Day to us all — today and every day, one people, one island, one heart. United we stand, always, as Soualiga. We are each other’s power.

Honorable Member of Parliament

Sjamira Roseburg