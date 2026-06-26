MP ROSEBURG SUBMITS ROAD SAFETY PROPOSAL TO THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira D.M. Roseburg has formally submitted a proposal to the Minister of Justice requesting consideration of the proposed Ride Smart SXM initiative for inclusion in the 2026 Crime Fund Policy Plan which is added to the budget.

The proposal comes in response to the recent increase in serious traffic accidents on Sint Maarten, particularly those involving motorcycles and scooters. “Road safety begins long before a traffic stop is issued or an accident takes place. It begins with education, awareness, respect and prevention.” MP Roseburg stated.

According to MP Roseburg as co- legislator, while enforcement and modernization of the Traffic Ordinance remain essential (and discussing with the ministry are on going), they must be complemented by preventative initiatives that encourage responsible behaviour before accidents occur.

To support her proposal, MP Roseburg also submitted an accompanying Concept Note outlining the proposed Ride Smart SXM initiative. The concept note provides a framework for a pilot programme focused on public awareness, defensive riding workshops, school based education, rider visibility initiatives, a Helmet Assistance Programme, and partnerships with law enforcement, driving schools, youth organisations and community groups.

For the first time in Sint Maarten history, and in accordance with the law, the Crime Fund Policy Plan has finally been officially incorporated into the budget. This historic milestone directly fulfills the mandate of the motion submitted and unanimously approved by Parliament on October 29, 2024, which called for legal compliance regarding these funds.

With this legal framework now firmly in place, the suggested project initiative can be added to the plan.

“The Crime Fund was established to support crime prevention. Dangerous driving, reckless driving, excessive speeding and other traffic offences place lives at risk. Investing in prevention is an investment in public safety.” Through her correspondence, MP Roseburg has requested that the Minister consider the proposal as part of the development and implementation of the 2026 Crime Fund Policy Plan, noting that the initiative aligns with the Policy Plan’s emphasis on prevention, public safety and community engagement.

“I am not suggesting that education replace enforcement,” MP Roseburg said. “The two should work together. If we can educate our people, improve rider visibility, encourage responsible choices and provide practical safety tools before tragedy strikes, we have the opportunity to save lives.”

MP Roseburg expressed her willingness to work with the Ministry of Justice and other stakeholders to further develop the proposal should the Minister deem it appropriate for inclusion in the Crime Fund Policy Plan.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” MP Roseburg concluded. “Every person who leaves home deserves the opportunity to return home safely, and every life we can save through prevention is worth the investment.”