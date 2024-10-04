MP Roseburg: Why is St. Martin Left Behind in the Fight Against Crime? | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As St. Martin faces rising crime rates, Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg is calling for clearer information on how the Crime Fund is being managed and spent. Recent developments in Curacao, where almost 30 million Netherlands Antillean guilders are allocated for 18 crime prevention projects, raise important questions about how St. Martin is addressing similar issues.

St. Martin has not initiated any significant projects with its Crime Fund, despite a pressing need for effective crime prevention strategies. Initially valued at 8 million guilders, the fund has now dropped to around 4 million, and there is no transparent account of how the money has been used. This contrasts sharply with Curacao, which has focused on prevention through education, sports, and community programs to reduce youth crime.

MP Roseburg has formally contacted the Ministry of Justice to ask specific questions about the fund’s usage and expressed concern over the lack of communication regarding remaining funds. She stated, “It is crucial to understand where these funds are going, especially when they are intended for crime prevention.”

In June 2024, MP Roseburg submitted her Community Safety Project, a proposal aimed at improving crime prevention through community involvement, job creation, and collaboration. This initiative seeks to use Crime Fund resources for sports, education, community programs, and rehabilitation efforts. Roseburg is awaiting a response from the Ministry regarding this proposal, emphasizing the urgent need for effective action against crime.

The General Audit Chamber’s report titled “Effective Use of the Crime Fund for a Safer St. Maarten” raised significant concerns about how the Crime Fund is managed. The report pointed out issues like mismanagement and the need for the Ministry of Justice to provide regular updates about the fund’s status. These findings highlight the challenges St. Martin faces in advancing its crime prevention agenda, underscoring the importance of clear planning and accountability in resource allocation.

MP Roseburg has highlighted the stark contrast between St. Martin and Curacao, which has developed comprehensive plans for using crime prevention funds. She questioned, “Where is our management plan for 2024? What about previous years?” This lack of transparency raises concerns in the community about how resources meant for public safety are being handled.

Roseburg emphasized, “We have the resources available to tackle crime; it’s time to take action.” The General Audit Chamber has also stressed the importance of creating a legally compliant framework to ensure proper use of the Crime Fund. Without this framework, the community remains at risk, and there is a danger that funds designated for prevention could be mismanaged or wasted.

In summary, the issues surrounding St. Martin’s Crime Fund highlight a critical need for transparency and accountability from the Ministry of Justice. The lack of compliance with the Crime Fund Law raises concerns about how the fund is being managed, leaving the community in the dark about resource allocation. As crime rates continue to rise, it is crucial for the Ministry to take decisive action, provide clear answers, and implement effective strategies. The residents of St. Martin deserve to know that their resources are being used correctly.